EasyJet rejects £4.9bn bid from Castlelake but allows data access

Castlelake's offer proposes 51% EU ownership

This was Castlelake's fourth shot at buying EasyJet, with earlier bids as low as 403 pence per share.

To follow European Union rules, their plan splits ownership: 51% goes to two aviation execs who are EU nationals, while Castlelake and partners like Brookfield own the other 49%.

Now, Castlelake has until July 5 to come back with a new proposal or walk away.

News of these talks bumped EasyJet shares up by 6%, showing investors are pretty hopeful about what happens next.