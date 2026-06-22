'Eat faster or work longer': Viral lunch-break notice angers netizens
What's the story
A controversial office notice has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and debate over workplace culture and employee rights. The notice, whose origin remains unclear, outlines a strict rule linking lunch break duration to additional unpaid work hours. It states that employees who exceed their allotted 30-minute lunch break will have to compensate with extra work after regular office hours.
Policy
What did the notice say?
The notice clearly states, "For every minute your lunch break exceeds 30 minutes, you will owe the company 60 minutes of unpaid 'focus time' after 6pm." It even gives an example: "A 31-minute lunch means you leave office at 7:00pm." The message ends with a blunt instruction: "Eat faster." The policy has been widely criticized as excessive and disproportionate by social media users.
Public response
Users suggest employees should demand extra salary for unpaid work
The notice has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many questioning the fairness and legality of such a policy. One user sarcastically suggested that employees should demand an extra hour's salary for every minute worked beyond office hours. Others joked that if the policy were applied in reverse, workers arriving early from lunch should be rewarded with additional leave.
Work-life balance
Notice sparks debate about work-life balance, employee rights
The viral post has also sparked a wider discussion about workplace expectations and work-life balance. Many commenters have said policies like these contribute to employee dissatisfaction and declining morale. One user even called out Indian work culture, saying "Indian work culture is total sh*t. That's also another reason that people have low productivity," while another was more direct in their criticism, saying, "1 minute late means extra 60 minutes of work? Bro is running a corporate prison, not a business."
Understanding
Need for better understanding between employers, employees
The debate has also extended beyond the notice itself, with some users saying strict office rules were one reason they preferred remote work opportunities. Others took a more balanced view, noting that business owners and managers often work significantly longer hours themselves and may expect employees to adhere strictly to schedules. However, many felt the punishment described in the notice was difficult to justify.