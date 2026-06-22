'Eat faster or work longer': Viral lunch-break notice angers netizens

Work-life balance

Notice sparks debate about work-life balance, employee rights

The viral post has also sparked a wider discussion about workplace expectations and work-life balance. Many commenters have said policies like these contribute to employee dissatisfaction and declining morale. One user even called out Indian work culture, saying "Indian work culture is total sh*t. That's also another reason that people have low productivity," while another was more direct in their criticism, saying, "1 minute late means extra 60 minutes of work? Bro is running a corporate prison, not a business."