eBay and former executives pay $55.7 million to settle with Steiners

eBay and three former top executives agreed to pay a total of $55.7 million to settle with David and Ina Steiner, a couple who faced a bizarre and disturbing harassment campaign back in 2019.

The Steiners were sent things like cockroaches, fly larvae, and even a bloody pig mask, plus someone tried tracking them with a GPS device.

Seven former eBay employees pleaded guilty and got prison time. The longest sentence was almost five years.