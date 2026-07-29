eBay and former executives pay $55.7 million to settle with Steiners
eBay and three former top executives agreed to pay a total of $55.7 million to settle with David and Ina Steiner, a couple who faced a bizarre and disturbing harassment campaign back in 2019.
The Steiners were sent things like cockroaches, fly larvae, and even a bloody pig mask, plus someone tried tracking them with a GPS device.
Seven former eBay employees pleaded guilty and got prison time. The longest sentence was almost five years.
Steiners get $46.15 million, $6 million to charity
Out of the settlement, $46.15 million goes directly to the Steiners, while $6 million is being donated to charity.
Former CEO Devin Wenig will personally pay $2 million to the couple and donate another $1 million to a First Amendment group; two other former executives are also chipping in smaller amounts.
eBay has called their actions "wrong, reprehensible" and says they're committed to making things right.