eBay rejects GameStop $56 billion bid over financing doubts Business May 12, 2026

eBay just turned down a massive $56 billion buyout proposal from GameStop, which wanted to merge its around 1,600 US stores with eBay's platform.

The plan was meant to help eBay go head-to-head with Amazon, but eBay wasn't convinced, mainly because of doubts about how GameStop would actually pay for it.