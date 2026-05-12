eBay rejects GameStop's $56B takeover bid

Analysts and investors have raised doubts over the viability of GameStop's half-cash, half-stock bid for eBay. The skepticism stems from the fact that GameStop is a $12 billion video game retailer trying to acquire a company with nearly four times its market value. Further complicating matters, eBay's stock has been trading $20 below the offer price of $125 per share.

Investor reaction

Investor backlash and Cohen's cost-cutting vision

GameStop's bid strategy has not gone down well with some investors. Michael Burry, famous from The Big Short, sold all his shares in the company after the bid. He called the deal strategy "pedestrian" and warned about potential debt load and shareholder dilution. Despite these concerns, Cohen remains optimistic about replicating his cost-cutting strategies at GameStop to improve eBay's profitability.