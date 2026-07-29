eBay settles for almost $50 million with David and Ina Steiner

eBay has agreed to pay almost $50 million after a Massachusetts couple, David and Ina Steiner, accused former employees of a bizarre harassment campaign back in 2019.

The Steiners, who run the EcommerceBytes newsletter, faced threats and unsettling deliveries like live insects and a bloody pig mask.

Most of the settlement, $48.7 million, goes directly to the couple, with some of that coming from eBay's ex-CEO.