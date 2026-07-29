eBay settles for almost $50 million with David and Ina Steiner
eBay has agreed to pay almost $50 million after a Massachusetts couple, David and Ina Steiner, accused former employees of a bizarre harassment campaign back in 2019.
The Steiners, who run the EcommerceBytes newsletter, faced threats and unsettling deliveries like live insects and a bloody pig mask.
Most of the settlement, $48.7 million, goes directly to the couple, with some of that coming from eBay's ex-CEO.
eBay donates $7 million and apologizes
eBay and its former CEO will also donate $7 million to groups supporting free speech rights, and the company has apologized for what it called "reprehensible" actions.
After criminal charges were filed against seven ex-employees (most pleaded guilty), eBay says it has changed its leadership and policies so something like this does not happen again.