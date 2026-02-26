eBay reportedly laying off nearly 800 employees

eBay is laying off nearly 800 employees in a fresh round of job cuts, according to thelayoff.com. The layoffs are said to be happening today and could impact about 6% of eBay's global workforce. The affected employees have taken to LinkedIn and anonymous workplace forums like Blind to share their experiences.

Widespread impact Layoffs not limited to specific teams or locations The layoffs are not limited to a particular team or location. Employees from several US states, such as Oregon, Utah, Texas, and California have reported being affected by the job cuts. However, eBay has not publicly confirmed how many roles have been impacted or the departments involved in this move.

Division impact Roles being moved overseas People familiar with the situation have said that the layoffs appear to span multiple divisions. Some employees have claimed that teams are being reduced as certain roles are being moved overseas. A post on theLayoff forum said several US-based positions were being shifted to India and Ireland, though this has not been verified by eBay.

