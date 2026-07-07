ECB asks eurozone banks to shore up AI cyber defenses
Business
The European Central Bank (ECB) is asking banks across the eurozone to step up their defenses against new AI-driven cyber threats, with a deadline set for October 31, 2026.
Tools like Anthropic's Mythos are raising concerns about attacks that could mess with bank systems, shake public trust, and even disrupt how we move money around.
ECB seeks eurozone banks' IT controls
The ECB wants banks to focus on securing anything connected to the internet, keep third-party and open-source software in check, and update old tech.
They're also pushing for better crisis plans and faster responses to any issues.
To help banks prioritize this work, the ECB has postponed an upcoming IT survey, and might tweak its supervision style going forward.