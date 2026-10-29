ECB holds deposit facility rate at 2.5% despite inflation concerns
Business
The European Central Bank (ECB) is holding its deposit facility rate at 2.5%, even as energy prices keep climbing and inflation worries stick around in Europe.
While the full impact of these price spikes isn't clear yet, the ECB says core inflation and wages are still pretty steady.
ECB keeps flexible, data driven approach
The ECB still wants to get inflation down to 2% over time and is sticking with a flexible, data-driven approach: no set path for future rate changes.
They're also slowly winding down their asset purchase programs and say they're ready to adjust their tools if markets get shaky, aiming to keep things stable for monetary policy transmission across the euro area.