ECB keeps interest rates steady again—here's what that means
The European Central Bank (ECB) just hit pause on interest rates for the fourth meeting in a row, keeping the deposit rate at 2%.
With inflation hovering near their target, officials aren't making any promises about future moves—they'll just see how things go each meeting.
What's the outlook?
The ECB is feeling pretty optimistic: they expect stronger growth ahead and say inflation should settle right at their 2% goal by 2028.
Even with recent challenges, they're confident things will stabilize.
As they put it, this forecast "reconfirms that inflation should stabilize at the 2% target in the medium term."
How did markets react?
After the news, the euro got a little boost against the dollar (trading around $1.17), and German bond yields ticked up slightly.
Most ECB officials aren't rushing to change anything soon—analysts even think rates might stay put until 2027.
Fun fact: on the same day, the Bank of England actually cut its rates, showing not everyone's following Europe's lead.