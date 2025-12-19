ECB keeps interest rates steady again—here's what that means

The ECB is feeling pretty optimistic: they expect stronger growth ahead and say inflation should settle right at their 2% goal by 2028. Even with recent challenges, they're confident things will stabilize. As they put it, this forecast "reconfirms that inflation should stabilize at the 2% target in the medium term."

How did markets react?

After the news, the euro got a little boost against the dollar (trading around $1.17), and German bond yields ticked up slightly.

Most ECB officials aren't rushing to change anything soon—analysts even think rates might stay put until 2027.

Fun fact: on the same day, the Bank of England actually cut its rates, showing not everyone's following Europe's lead.