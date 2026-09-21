ECB launches Pontes to settle blockchain transactions in official euros

Pontes runs on business days from 8am to 4pm. CET, with early users like Deutsche Bank and Santander already on board.

The ECB also plans to invest part of its €23 billion in own funds into blockchain-based securities, focusing on highly rated, euro-denominated debt issued by public institutions.

Other central banks are experimenting too: Switzerland is using digital currency for securities settlements, and the UK is testing out blockchain tech.

Plus, the ECB's own digital euro could arrive by 2029, aiming to give people more choices beyond US credit cards.