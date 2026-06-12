ECB raises interest rates for first time since 2023

Policy adjustment

ECB revises inflation, growth projections

The ECB has acknowledged that "the war in the Middle East is generating inflation pressures." It also noted that "the outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth." The central bank has revised its inflation forecast for this year to 3%, up from an earlier estimate of 2.6% in March. Meanwhile, it has lowered its eurozone growth projection for this year to 0.8% from a previous estimate of 0.9%.