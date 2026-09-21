ECB to invest reserves in tokenized securities via Pontes
The European Central Bank (ECB) just announced it is putting some of its reserves into tokenized securities (basically, digital versions of traditional assets that live on the blockchain).
They will use a platform called Pontes to connect their payment system to blockchain-based financial markets, hoping this helps them keep up with new technology and reflects a more significant bid by central banks in the EU to adapt to the increasing use of blockchain in finance.
ECB limits investments to euro-denominated securities
For now, the ECB will stick to investing in euro-denominated securities issued by euro-area governments, regional authorities, agencies and European supranational institutions.
Details are still being worked out as markets evolve.
The plan is to expand Pontes by 2028 so central bank money can move into tokenized finance.
As ECB board member Piero Cipollone put it, Pontes could really help build more trust and stability in Europe's growing digital finance scene.