ECCO targets 50 stores in India by 2028 amid expansion

ECCO sells ₹10,000-plus shoes offline

ECCO's all about offline retail: think stylish, in-person shopping for shoes priced above ₹10,000.

"We will always remain offline heavy because our customer wants to touch, feel and try the product before buying," says Sumeet Lohia, their country manager.

Right now, men make up 75% of ECCO's sales here (much higher than their global average), but they expect more women shoppers as luxury demand rises.

The brand also has nearly 80 spots in multi-brand stores across India.