ECCO targets 50 stores in India by 2028 amid expansion
Business
Danish premium shoe brand ECCO is ramping up in India, aiming for 50 stores by 2028 as luxury shopping keeps trending upward.
Since entering the market in 2019 with just two outlets, they've grown to nine and want to scale up to 20 stores by the end of this year.
ECCO sells ₹10,000-plus shoes offline
ECCO's all about offline retail: think stylish, in-person shopping for shoes priced above ₹10,000.
"We will always remain offline heavy because our customer wants to touch, feel and try the product before buying," says Sumeet Lohia, their country manager.
Right now, men make up 75% of ECCO's sales here (much higher than their global average), but they expect more women shoppers as luxury demand rises.
The brand also has nearly 80 spots in multi-brand stores across India.