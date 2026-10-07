Ecommerce and IT clients demand output based staffing billing models
Big names like Quess Corp, TeamLease Services, and Adecco are seeing demand for output-based billing instead of a flat-fee system.
Some clients are moving toward output-based billing, with reward and penalty clauses tied to workforce performance, alongside the traditional staffing fee model.
This shift comes as sectors like e-commerce and IT want better results for their money.
Companies tie payments to performance
Companies now set clear performance targets for staffing firms: hit the goals and there are rewards; miss them and there are penalties.
As Nitin Dave, chief executive officer (CEO) at Quess Staffing, puts it, "Over the last couple of years, we have seen an output-based workforce model begin to take shape alongside the traditional general staffing model."
Plus, with AI boosting productivity, businesses like TeamLease Digital say outcome-based payments just make more sense than paying for hours worked.