Economic Survey 2026 drops January 29: Here's what to know

Why should you care?

This survey isn't just about stats—it helps decide where government money goes in Budget 2026.

Young people especially might want to watch for updates on jobs and skill-building since unemployment and skill gaps are flagged as major worries this year.

On the flip side, rising consumption is a good sign for spending power.

With global pressures like US tariffs and a weaker rupee in play, there's also talk of boosting infrastructure and supporting small businesses.

Basically, if you care about your future job prospects or how India plans to grow sustainably, this survey sets the tone for what comes next!