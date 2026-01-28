Economic Survey 2026 drops January 29: Here's what to know
India's big annual economic checkup—the Economic Survey—lands in Parliament on January 29, just before the Union Budget.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will break down how the country did in FY26 and what to expect in FY27 (the year ahead).
The survey is split into two parts: one covers the big-picture numbers like GDP growth (advance estimate 7.4% for FY26) and inflation (figure not provided in the Economic Survey article), while the other digs into issues that actually impact daily life, like jobs, healthcare, education, poverty, and tackling climate change.
Why should you care?
This survey isn't just about stats—it helps decide where government money goes in Budget 2026.
Young people especially might want to watch for updates on jobs and skill-building since unemployment and skill gaps are flagged as major worries this year.
On the flip side, rising consumption is a good sign for spending power.
With global pressures like US tariffs and a weaker rupee in play, there's also talk of boosting infrastructure and supporting small businesses.
Basically, if you care about your future job prospects or how India plans to grow sustainably, this survey sets the tone for what comes next!