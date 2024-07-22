In short Simplifying... In short India's Economic Survey predicts a slower growth rate for FY25 due to factors like normal rainfall affecting agriculture and the impact of reforms like GST and IBC.

Despite this, the country's economy has shown resilience, with GDP growth exceeding 7% consistently over the past three years.

The survey also notes a decrease in unemployment and an increase in labor force participation, particularly among rural women.

India's GDP is projected to grow 6.5-7% in FY25, much lower than FY24's real GDP growth of 8.2%

Is India's growth stalling? Economic Survey projects slower FY25 pace

By Mudit Dube 02:09 pm Jul 22, 202402:09 pm

What's the story India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow between 6.5% and 7% in the fiscal year 2024-25, as per the Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. This growth projection aligns with the International Monetary Fund's estimate of a 7% increase but is lower than India's real GDP growth of 8.2% in FY24. The survey, overseen by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, acknowledges market expectations are high but maintains a conservative forecast.

Economic drivers

Factors influencing India's FY25 GDP growth

The survey attributes India's measured growth forecast for FY25 to several factors. Normal rainfall prospects impacting the agriculture sector and anticipated results from reforms like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are among these key drivers. The Indian economy has shown resilience amid geopolitical challenges, consolidating its post-Covid recovery, but significant domestic efforts are still required to sustain this recovery.

Growth trajectory

India's GDP growth: Past performance and future projections

As per the latest Economic Survey, India's real GDP grew by 8.2% in FY24, exceeding 8% mark in three out of four quarters of FY24. In June, the RBI revised its growth forecast for FY25 from 7% to 7.2%. Over the last three years, India has consistently achieved a growth rate exceeding 7%. A high growth rate in FY24 creates a higher baseline for comparison, but global uncertainties and rising prices could dampen India's FY25 growth.

Labor market

Inclusive growth and unemployment reduction in India

The Economic Survey highlights inclusive growth with a reduction in unemployment and multi-dimensional poverty. According to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), unemployment rates for individuals aged 15 and above have been decreasing since the pandemic. This trend is accompanied by an increase in labor force participation and the worker-to-population ratio. Notably, the female labor force participation rate has risen from 23.3% in 2017-18 to 37% in 2022-23, primarily driven by the rising participation of rural women.