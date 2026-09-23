Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 add HR tech category
The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 are back with a fresh twist: in 2027, they're adding a special category just for HR tech providers.
The focus? Real results that actually help companies manage people better, all backed by genuine client feedback.
With more than 30 categories in total, the awards aim to celebrate standout HR teams, leaders, and HR technology providers making work life smoother.
Proven impact and 2 references required
This new category isn't about flashy promises: it's about proven impact.
To even be considered, tech companies need to show real improvements in things like hiring or employee engagement, supported by two named, contactable client references.
It doesn't matter if you're a big name or a startup: if your tech genuinely helps people at work, you're in the running.