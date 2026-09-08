Economic Times HR Excellence Awards spotlights Woman HR Leader category
Business
The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027's "Woman HR Leader of the Year" category, spotlighting women who are turning HR into a real game-changer for business.
Even though women have long shaped workplace culture and talent , they haven't always been in top leadership roles. This award aims to change that.
Honors women CHROs and CEOs
This honor celebrates women stepping up as CHROs and CEOs, showing that strong HR leadership drives real results: think building high-performing teams, transforming organizations, and making workplaces more inclusive.
By recognizing these achievements, the award hopes to inspire more future generations to aim high in their careers and see just how powerful leadership in HR can be.