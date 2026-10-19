Economic Times reveals ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 honoring HRBPs
Business
The Economic Times has just revealed the ET HR Excellence Awards 2027, spotlighting how human resources business partners (HRBPs) are making a real impact.
These awards recognize teams and leaders who turn business goals into smart workforce strategies, helping companies grow and keeping workplace culture strong.
Awards link HR to business success
From snagging top talent to building up employee skills, the 2027 awards' spotlight on HR excellence shows how great HR can make or break a company's success.
With categories like Talent Acquisition Team of the Year and Learning and Development Officer, the awards highlight that investing in people isn't just nice: it's essential for any business aiming to stay ahead.