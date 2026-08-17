Economic Times Startup Awards return August 25 in Bengaluru
Business
The Economic Times Startup Awards are back on August 25 in Bengaluru, shining a light on India's top innovators.
Known as the country's highest honor for entrepreneurs, ETSA celebrates game-changers across eight categories like Startup of the Year and Woman Ahead.
This year's winners will be chosen by a powerhouse jury led by Wipro's Rishad Premji, executive chairman of Wipro.
Top startup founders join ETSA jury
Big names from India's startup world, think Sachin Bansal, cofounder of Flipkart and now Navi, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive of Paytm, Mukesh Bansal, cofounder of Myntra, Curefit and Nurix, and Adwaita Nayar, cofounder of Nykaa, are on the jury.
Past winners include Zomato, Swiggy, and Lenskart, brands you probably use every day.