Economic Times to be media partner for India AI Impact Summit

The summit will be a major milestone for the AI industry

Expect a packed week with over 300 exhibitors, from 30 countries, plus big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Sam Altman (OpenAI) leading discussions.

The focus is on real-world impact—think policy, health, education, jobs, and building ethical AI.

With $100 billion in investments on the table and global leaders attending, it's set to be a major moment for anyone interested in where AI is headed next.