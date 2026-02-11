Economic Times to be media partner for India AI Impact Summit
Business
The Economic Times will be covering the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as its official media partner.
The five-day event runs from February 16-20 in New Delhi, bringing together over 35,000 people from more than 100 countries to talk about how AI can shape "People, Planet and Progress."
The summit will be a major milestone for the AI industry
Expect a packed week with over 300 exhibitors, from 30 countries, plus big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Sam Altman (OpenAI) leading discussions.
The focus is on real-world impact—think policy, health, education, jobs, and building ethical AI.
With $100 billion in investments on the table and global leaders attending, it's set to be a major moment for anyone interested in where AI is headed next.