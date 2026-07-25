ED alleges Gameskraft and RummyTime ran ₹19,984cr rummy scam
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Gameskraft and RummyTime of running an online rummy scam that generated an estimated ₹19,984 crore in proceeds of crime.
According to the complaint filed in Bengaluru, these companies allegedly used shady tactics, like bots and flashy marketing, to lure people into betting on their apps.
ED attaches ₹2,401cr in assets
The case started with multiple FIRs from Telangana after users reported being cheated by these platforms.
The ED says the companies' tricks led to big financial losses for players, sometimes causing serious distress and even suicides.
Investigators found that the money was laundered through mutual funds and properties; so far, assets worth around ₹2,401 crore have been attached, seized, or frozen.