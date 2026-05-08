ED arrests Gameskraft founders under PMLA over alleged fraud
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, the founders of online gaming company Gameskraft.
The arrests happened under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after police accused the company of fraud and cheating.
Deepak and Prithvi were picked up in Delhi NCR and brought to Bengaluru, while Taneja was arrested directly in Bengaluru.
ED freezes Gameskraft accounts 18.57 cr
ED raided 17 locations across Delhi NCR and Karnataka, seizing documents tied to their investigation.
Earlier, they froze eight bank accounts with ₹18.57 crore connected to Gameskraft.
The company is suspected of running real-money gaming apps like RummyCulture and rummytime, which are now under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct.