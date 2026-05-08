ED arrests Gameskraft founders under PMLA over alleged fraud Business May 08, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, the founders of online gaming company Gameskraft.

The arrests happened under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after police accused the company of fraud and cheating.

Deepak and Prithvi were picked up in Delhi NCR and brought to Bengaluru, while Taneja was arrested directly in Bengaluru.