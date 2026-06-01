ED arrests Reliance Telecom directors Seth, Doshi in 114.98cr fraud Business Jun 13, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested two Reliance Telecom directors, Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi, in Mumbai.

They are accused of being involved in a ₹114.98 crore loan fraud tied to the State Bank of India (SBI), and were being taken to Delhi for further questioning on money-laundering charges.