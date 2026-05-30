ED arrests Satinder Singh Bhasin in alleged money laundering case

Bhasin faces provisional 44cr property attachment

Bhasin and his company are accused of taking crores of rupees from investors for real estate projects that never got finished.

Instead of using the funds as promised, investigators say he moved the money around through other companies.

A property worth over ₹44 crore in Delhi has already been provisionally attached, and Bhasin will stay in ED custody until June 6 while they keep digging into what happened.