ED attaches 389 properties tied to Bhasin entities over ₹240cr

Among the seized assets are five properties in Goa (worth ₹37 crore) and 384 commercial units at Greater Noida's Grand Venice Mall (valued at ₹203 crore).

The ED found that investor funds meant for a real estate project were diverted through other Bhasin Group companies to buy expensive properties and hide who really owned them.

Forged agreements were also used to move mall units out of insolvency proceedings.

Satinder Singh Bhasin was arrested in May and remains in custody as the probe continues.