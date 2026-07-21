ED attaches 389 properties tied to Bhasin entities over ₹240cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has just attached 389 properties linked to Bhasin Infotech, Grand Venezia Commercial Towers, and Satinder Singh Bhasin.
These assets are valued at over ₹240 crore, though their market worth is actually more than ₹700 crore.
It's all part of a major investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
ED finds diversion by Bhasin Group
Among the seized assets are five properties in Goa (worth ₹37 crore) and 384 commercial units at Greater Noida's Grand Venice Mall (valued at ₹203 crore).
The ED found that investor funds meant for a real estate project were diverted through other Bhasin Group companies to buy expensive properties and hide who really owned them.
Forged agreements were also used to move mall units out of insolvency proceedings.
Satinder Singh Bhasin was arrested in May and remains in custody as the probe continues.