Why ED has attached Gameskraft's assets worth ₹442cr

The ED has said that the total value of these properties is ₹442.35 crore.

With this latest order, the total value of attachment and assets frozen in this case now stands at a whopping ₹2,843 crore.

The agency alleged that Gameskraft Technologies and RummyTime Technologies were running online real money games (RMGs) on mobile apps under different brands such as RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship, and RummyTime.