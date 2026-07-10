ED attaches assets worth ₹940.77cr in Mahadev Online Book case Business Jul 10, 2026

Big money move: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has just attached assets worth nearly ₹940.77 crore linked to businessman Vikas Garg, his family, and companies.

This is all part of a crackdown on the Mahadev Online Book betting case, bringing the total seized in this investigation to about ₹3,800 crore.