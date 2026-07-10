ED attaches assets worth ₹940.77cr in Mahadev Online Book case
Business
Big money move: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has just attached assets worth nearly ₹940.77 crore linked to businessman Vikas Garg, his family, and companies.
This is all part of a crackdown on the Mahadev Online Book betting case, bringing the total seized in this investigation to about ₹3,800 crore.
ED: betting network pulled ₹450cr monthly
The ED says Garg's entities received and laundered proceeds from the illegal betting network run through apps like Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange, pulling in over ₹450 crore every month.
The money was allegedly laundered using shell companies and then invested in real estate and shares.