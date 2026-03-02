ED attaches ₹18.10cr assets linked to illegal betting site 1xBet
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹18.10 crore linked to the illegal betting site 1xBet, which reportedly used mirror websites and fake UPI IDs to move money under the radar.
This action is part of a wider investigation into online betting and money laundering.
Total assets seized in the case have now hit ₹37.23 crore
Parthtech Developers LLP promoted 1xBet through targeted cricket ads on platforms like CREX and OneCricket, working with a Swiss firm. Total assets seized in the case have now hit ₹37.23 crore.
Last December, the ED froze nearly ₹8 crore from celebs like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, and others for endorsing 1xBet—plus earlier seizures from Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.
The ED is still digging into how these endorsements happened and how payments were made as they try to untangle celebrity involvement in illegal online betting in India.