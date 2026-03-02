ED attaches ₹18.10cr assets linked to illegal betting site 1xBet

Total assets seized in the case have now hit ₹37.23 crore

Parthtech Developers LLP promoted 1xBet through targeted cricket ads on platforms like CREX and OneCricket, working with a Swiss firm. Total assets seized in the case have now hit ₹37.23 crore.

Last December, the ED froze nearly ₹8 crore from celebs like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, and others for endorsing 1xBet—plus earlier seizures from Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

The ED is still digging into how these endorsements happened and how payments were made as they try to untangle celebrity involvement in illegal online betting in India.