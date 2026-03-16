ED attaches ₹50cr assets linked to Manipur's Biren, Samarjit

NIA, CBI, and ongoing cases

Biren and Samarjit reportedly moved the money through 19 different companies, setting up entities such as Smart Society, which allegedly accepted deposits under the guise of 'membership fees,' and Salai Financial Services (SAFFINS), which is accused of improperly collecting deposits without proper authorization.

The funds were then funneled into properties, loan payments, and credit cards, all while supporting unlawful activities.

NIA has filed charges under UAPA and IPC provisions related to conspiracy and cheating; CBI has registered and subsequently chargesheeted a Ponzi/money-circulation fraud case, with cases ongoing in Imphal's special court as authorities dig deeper into their network.