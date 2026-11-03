ED attaches ₹510cr assets linked to Anil Ambani firms
Big news from the financial world: the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹510 crore linked to Anil Ambani's companies. This is part of a money laundering investigation involving Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Commercial Finance, and Reliance Communications.
The haul includes two chartered planes, six land parcels, and an office in Maharashtra.
ED alleges Ambani group diverted funds
According to the ED, Ambani's group allegedly diverted public funds and misused bankruptcy laws for personal gain, even moving money to foreign tax havens.
So far, 10 people have been arrested and several legal complaints filed under anti-money laundering and foreign exchange laws.
Altogether, related cases have led to asset attachments totaling around ₹23,100 crore, a reminder that financial wrongdoing can have big consequences.