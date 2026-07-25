ED charges Gameskraft founders in alleged ₹19,984cr rummy money laundering
Big news in the gaming world: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged the founders of Gameskraft Technologies (Vikas Taneja, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Deepak Singh Ahlawat) for allegedly laundering a staggering ₹19,984 crore generated through their online rummy platforms like RummyCulture and RummyTime.
The case was filed in Bengaluru on July 25 and also names RummyTime Technologies and several associates.
Authorities seize ₹2,401cr assets
The ED claims these platforms cheated players out of huge sums, with commissions fueling the alleged scam.
Authorities have now seized assets worth ₹2,401 crore, including bank deposits and properties.
This all started after multiple FIRs in Telangana flagged serious financial losses (and even mental health issues) linked to online gambling.
With around 3 crore users mostly from southern India, these platforms were huge before the government banned real money games nationwide last year over similar concerns.