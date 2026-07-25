ED charges Gameskraft founders in alleged ₹19,984cr rummy money laundering

Big news in the gaming world: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged the founders of Gameskraft Technologies (Vikas Taneja, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Deepak Singh Ahlawat) for allegedly laundering a staggering ₹19,984 crore generated through their online rummy platforms like RummyCulture and RummyTime.

The case was filed in Bengaluru on July 25 and also names RummyTime Technologies and several associates.