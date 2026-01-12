ED charges Jaypee's ex-CMD Manoj Gaur in ₹13Kcr money laundering case
Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly laundering over ₹13,883 crore.
The case centers on claims that funds collected from more than 25,000 homebuyers for Jaypee's Noida and Greater Noida projects were misused instead of being used to build their homes.
What's behind the charges and where things stand
Investigators say Jaypee and its parent company took in huge sums from buyers but funneled a big chunk to other group firms through complicated deals.
This all started after police filed cheating and conspiracy cases back in 2017-18.
Gaur was arrested last November and is still in jail; he's now seeking bail due to health issues.
The court is set to hear his bail plea—and the main money laundering case—on January 17, 2026.