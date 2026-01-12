ED charges Jaypee's ex-CMD Manoj Gaur in ₹13Kcr money laundering case

What's behind the charges and where things stand

Investigators say Jaypee and its parent company took in huge sums from buyers but funneled a big chunk to other group firms through complicated deals.

This all started after police filed cheating and conspiracy cases back in 2017-18.

Gaur was arrested last November and is still in jail; he's now seeking bail due to health issues.

The court is set to hear his bail plea—and the main money laundering case—on January 17, 2026.