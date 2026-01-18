ED charges Magicwin owners for major online betting and money laundering

What's been uncovered so far

ED's investigation has named 14 people and companies linked to Magicwin.

68 searches across cities led to seizures worth ₹3.55 crore—including frozen bank funds, incriminating documents, and digital devices—with ₹30 lakh frozen, according to the ED.

Bollywood celebrities reportedly promoted Magicwin at launch events and on social media.

The portal allegedly moved money through shell/mule bank accounts and merchant accounts of shell companies, took profits via crypto or hawala channels, and paid out winnings using payment gateways or direct transfers.

The probe is still ongoing.