ED freezes ₹442cr linked to Gameskraft Technologies money laundering probe
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just froze assets worth ₹442 crore linked to online gaming company Gameskraft Technologies, as part of its money laundering investigation.
The seized assets, ranging from fixed deposits to a villa and shops, are tied to the RummyCulture app and related parties.
With this latest move, the total value of attached assets in the case has shot up to ₹2,843 crore.
ED alleges Gameskraft Technologies, RummyTime bots
ED says Gameskraft Technologies and RummyTime Technologies ran real-money gaming apps with 30 million users in states where online real money gaming has been banned.
Investigators allege they used automated bots without user consent to boost profits and make games more addictive.
ED claims Gameskraft took in money from users.