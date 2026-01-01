ED freezes WinZO's assets worth ₹192cr in money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen ₹192 crore in assets from ZO Games Pvt. Ltd., the company behind online gaming platform WinZO, as part of a major money laundering investigation.
This action followed a raid on an accounting firm associated with WinZO Pvt Ltd just days ago, with authorities seizing bank balances, fixed deposits, and mutual funds.
What's behind the crackdown?
ED says WinZO used hidden algorithms to pair real players with bots—allegedly earning huge commissions through this trick.
After India banned real-money gaming in late 2024, WinZO reportedly held onto ₹43 crore of user funds and shifted $54 million abroad to a shell company.
The co-founders were arrested in November; one is out on bail while the other remains in custody.
Now, courts are pushing for full financial disclosures as the case heads for another hearing next week.