ED freezes WinZO's assets worth ₹192cr in money laundering probe

What's behind the crackdown?

ED says WinZO used hidden algorithms to pair real players with bots—allegedly earning huge commissions through this trick.

After India banned real-money gaming in late 2024, WinZO reportedly held onto ₹43 crore of user funds and shifted $54 million abroad to a shell company.

The co-founders were arrested in November; one is out on bail while the other remains in custody.

Now, courts are pushing for full financial disclosures as the case heads for another hearing next week.