ED likely to file chargesheet in RCOM loan fraud case

Accusations and previous chargesheet details

Garg is accused of moving funds through RCOM's foreign subsidiaries, a move the ED says was key to the whole scheme.

An earlier chargesheet named Reliance Power Ltd and 10 others in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged fake bank guarantee.

All of this comes as part of a bigger investigation ordered by the Supreme Court into financial misdeeds at several Anil Ambani firms.