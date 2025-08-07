ED probes Anil Ambani in ₹17,000cr bank loan fraud

Ambani's former top aides questioned

Ambani's former top aides, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth, were also called in for questioning as part of the ongoing money laundering probe.

The ED is especially interested in hearing from bank credit committee members to figure out what really happened with these defaulted loans.

This is all part of a bigger investigation into possible financial irregularities at Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance, and RCOM.