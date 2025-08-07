ED probes Anil Ambani in ₹17,000cr bank loan fraud
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into a huge ₹17,000 crore bank loan fraud case tied to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.
Ambani himself was grilled for over nine hours and now has a week to hand over key documents.
The case centers on loans from nearly 20 banks—including Yes Bank and SBI—that ended up as bad debts.
Ambani's former top aides questioned
Ambani's former top aides, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth, were also called in for questioning as part of the ongoing money laundering probe.
The ED is especially interested in hearing from bank credit committee members to figure out what really happened with these defaulted loans.
This is all part of a bigger investigation into possible financial irregularities at Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance, and RCOM.