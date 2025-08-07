Next Article
McDonald's same-store sales soar past expectations in Q2
McDonald's just bounced back big time, posting a 3.8% jump in global same-store sales for Q2—way above what analysts expected.
After a dip and some rough patches like the E. coli scare, this turnaround is mostly thanks to strong international and US sales.
International markets shine, US sales up 2.5%
International markets really pulled their weight, while US sales were up 2.5%.
It's a sign that McDonald's can adapt fast and keep its global fanbase hooked—even when times are tough.
McDonald's menu magic
The secret sauce? Smart promos like Minecraft movie tie-ins, Squishmallows collabs, new chicken items, plus those $5 meal deals that hit home with budget-conscious customers.
These moves helped McDonald's win back market share while others struggled to keep up.