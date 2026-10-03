ED probes betting rings disguising ₹2,000 cr as AI investments

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into illegal betting rings in India that allegedly funneled over ₹2,000 crore to foreign countries.

The money was disguised as investments in tech companies, especially those claiming to work with AI.

One big name in the mix is Parimatch, a Cyprus-based betting site, in a case that reportedly saw more than ₹200 crore moved abroad by two Delhi-based companies pretending it was for business investments.