ED probes ₹346cr bank fraud case in multiple states

Company defaulted on loans between 2009 and 2015

Between 2009 and 2015, HPCL defaulted on loans from banks like PNB, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Union Bank.

Despite repeated attempts to fix things, the company was reported as a 'fraud' to the RBI in 2024.

A forensic audit found that funds were misused through fake transactions with related companies.

Now, the ED is looking to untangle this web of financial tricks under anti-money laundering laws.