ED provisionally attaches 18.33cr assets linked to K Peri Reddy

Between 2010 and 2013, Reddy allegedly operated and managed about 26 entities to pull off this scam, submitting fake/forged title deeds of collateral properties to get loans totaling ₹24.57 crore from State Bank of India.

The bank lost ₹18.33 crore before catching on.

Investigators say Reddy bought properties with the money but hid ownership under relatives' and associates' names.

The probe is still ongoing.