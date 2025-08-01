ED raids fake bank guarantee firm in ₹68.2cr scam

Biswal Tradelink used fake SBI email domain

The investigation kicked off after Delhi Police filed an FIR in November 2024.

Turns out, Biswal Tradelink used a fake email domain almost identical to State Bank of India's to send out phony documents, while their official address was just someone's house with no real business going on.

To cover their tracks, key players used Telegram's disappearing messages feature.

The ED is now digging deeper into their financial network and tracking down more digital evidence.