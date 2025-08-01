3 million India shares jump 2% despite falling profits
3 million India's stock jumped over 2% on Friday, landing at ₹31,375 and standing out among Nifty Midcap 150 gainers.
The catch? While profits dropped for the March quarter, sales actually saw a strong boost compared to last year.
Sales up, profits down
Sales for the March 2025 quarter were up 16% year-on-year at ₹1,198 crore. But profits took a hit—falling to ₹71 crore from last year's ₹161 crore.
For the full fiscal year, sales grew by approximately 13%, but net profit slipped by approximately 11%.
Hefty dividends to boost investor confidence
Even with lower profits, 3 million India announced a hefty final dividend of ₹160 per share and an extra special dividend of ₹375 per share (both effective July 25).
With another results meeting set for August 7, these moves seem aimed at keeping investors confident—and this interpretation suggests it's working.