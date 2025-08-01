3 million India shares jump 2% despite falling profits

Sales for the March 2025 quarter were up 16% year-on-year at ₹1,198 crore. But profits took a hit—falling to ₹71 crore from last year's ₹161 crore. For the full fiscal year, sales grew by approximately 13%, but net profit slipped by approximately 11%.

Hefty dividends to boost investor confidence

Even with lower profits, 3 million India announced a hefty final dividend of ₹160 per share and an extra special dividend of ₹375 per share (both effective July 25).

With another results meeting set for August 7, these moves seem aimed at keeping investors confident—and this interpretation suggests it's working.