Swiggy's sales soar 38% to ₹2,693cr, but losses nearly doubled
Swiggy's business is booming, with sales rising 38% to ₹2,693cr in June 2025.
But there's a catch—losses nearly doubled to ₹991cr compared to June 2024.
So while sales have increased, the company is still deep in the red.
Soaring costs and deepening losses
Swiggy spent a lot more in June 2025—employee costs reached ₹620cr and other expenses soared to ₹2,035cr.
Their EBITDA dropped further into negative territory at -₹963cr (from -₹438cr in June 2024), showing that even with higher sales, balancing spending remains a challenge.
