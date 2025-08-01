Swiggy's sales soar 38% to ₹2,693cr, but losses nearly doubled Business Aug 01, 2025

Swiggy's business is booming, with sales rising 38% to ₹2,693cr in June 2025.

But there's a catch—losses nearly doubled to ₹991cr compared to June 2024.

So while sales have increased, the company is still deep in the red.