SME IPO: Sellowrap shares open at ₹90, hit ₹100 mark Business Aug 01, 2025

Sellowrap Industries, which makes auto parts, had a strong first day on the NSE SME—its shares opened at ₹90, about 8% higher than the ₹83 issue price.

That's even better than what market watchers predicted and shows investors were really interested.

The IPO allotment wrapped up just a couple of days ago.