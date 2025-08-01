Next Article
Why Hindustan Unilever's stock is rising on Friday
Hindustan Unilever's stock shot up 4% on Friday, thanks to a solid first-quarter showing.
The company's profits rose as more people bought its products, building on Thursday's gains and catching investors' attention.
Macquarie and HSBC analysts weigh in
While the Nifty 50 index slipped a bit, Hindustan Unilever stood out as Friday's top gainer. It also led the fast-moving consumer goods sector, which saw a boost.
Analysts from Macquarie said volume growth was slightly better than expected, and HSBC appreciated how the company is focusing on selling more products even with tough competition.