ED raids Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd over alleged 326.49cr fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched seven spots across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. They're investigating Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd (KVPL) and its directors for allegedly pulling off a huge ₹326.49 crore bank fraud.

The raids covered the registered office of KVPL, directors' homes, and properties tied to people suspected of helping move the money around.