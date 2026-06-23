Rajesh Exports faces ED raids in Bengaluru

Revenue inflation

Rajesh Exports allegedly inflated revenues by ₹15 lakh crore

In its interim order, SEBI alleged that Rajesh Exports inflated its consolidated revenues by over ₹15 lakh crore over five years. This was allegedly done by attributing massive revenues to overseas subsidiaries, especially Switzerland-based Valcambi SA. However, the subsidiary's audited standalone financial statements showed only a fraction of those amounts. The regulator has barred Mehta from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Rajesh Exports until further orders.